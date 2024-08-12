Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Blend Labs (BLND)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Canaccord Genuity upgraded their outlook for Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.18% Downside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Blend Labs is $3.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.18% from its latest reported closing price of $3.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Blend Labs is 283MM, an increase of 86.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blend Labs. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 6.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLND is 0.97%, an increase of 4.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.41% to 130,256K shares. The put/call ratio of BLND is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 19,132K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Formation8 GP holds 16,221K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 11,876K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greylock 15 GP holds 10,034K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,443K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,432K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLND by 16.38% over the last quarter.

Blend Labs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blend’s cloud-based software platform is designed to power the end-to-end consumer journey for any banking product from application to close. Its technology is used by Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, and over 290 other financial services firms to acquire more customers, increase productivity, and deepen relationships. Through its software, Blend enables its customers to process an average of more than $5 billion in loans per day, helping consumers get into homes and gain access to the capital they need to lead better lives.

