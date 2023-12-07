Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Bioventus Inc - (BVS)

Fintel reports that on December 7, 2023, Canaccord Genuity upgraded their outlook for Bioventus Inc - (NASDAQ:BVS) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.00% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bioventus Inc - is 4.93. The forecasts range from a low of 3.70 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 9.00% from its latest reported closing price of 4.52.

The projected annual revenue for Bioventus Inc - is 569MM, an increase of 13.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bioventus Inc -. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 6.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BVS is 0.44%, an increase of 36.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.59% to 34,223K shares. The put/call ratio of BVS is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Essex Woodlands Management holds 13,021K shares representing 20.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Juniper Investment Company holds 6,834K shares representing 10.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,657K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVS by 17.18% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 6,019K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,618K shares, representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVS by 8.06% over the last quarter.

Kent Lake Capital holds 1,035K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares, representing an increase of 13.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVS by 9.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 673K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bioventus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations For Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide.

