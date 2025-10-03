Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Zegona Communications (ZEGLF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Zegona Communications (OTCPK:ZEGLF) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zegona Communications. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 19.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZEGLF is 0.93%, an increase of 3.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.44% to 69,982K shares.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 28,443K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 20,594K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

THOAX - Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund - holds 4,945K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,429K shares , representing a decrease of 9.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEGLF by 3.65% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund holds 3,233K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 2,435K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares , representing an increase of 38.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZEGLF by 105.92% over the last quarter.

