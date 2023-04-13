Canaccord Genuity Reiterates ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS (LSE:ZEG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS (LSE:ZEG) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FWWFX - Fidelity Worldwide Fund holds 31K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 328K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDKFX - Fidelity International Discovery K6 Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZEG is 0.00%, a decrease of 1.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 378K shares.

