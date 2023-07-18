Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Whole Earth Brands Inc - (FREE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Whole Earth Brands Inc - (NASDAQ:FREE) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.67% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Whole Earth Brands Inc - is 7.07. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 68.67% from its latest reported closing price of 4.19.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Whole Earth Brands Inc - is 579MM, an increase of 7.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whole Earth Brands Inc -. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FREE is 0.03%, a decrease of 16.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.04% to 27,468K shares. The put/call ratio of FREE is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,672K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,987K shares, representing a decrease of 11.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FREE by 46.33% over the last quarter.
Armistice Capital holds 2,150K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,476K shares, representing a decrease of 15.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FREE by 54.92% over the last quarter.
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 1,635K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,326K shares, representing an increase of 18.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FREE by 18.91% over the last quarter.
Steel Partners Holdings holds 1,571K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares, representing an increase of 46.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FREE by 115,682.64% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,332K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Whole Earth Brands Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Whole Earth Brands is a global food company enabling healthier lifestyles and providing access to premium plant-based sweeteners, flavor enhancers and other foods through our diverse portfolio of trusted brands and delicious products, including Whole Earth Sweetener®, Swerve®, Pure Via®, Equal® and Canderel®. With food playing a central role in people's health and wellness, Whole Earth Brands' innovative product pipeline addresses the growing consumer demand for more dietary options, baking ingredients and taste profiles. Its world-class global distribution network is the largest provider of plant-based sweeteners in more than 100 countries with a vision to expand its portfolio to responsibly meet local preferences. It is committed to helping people enjoy life's everyday moments and the celebrations that bring people together.
Additional reading:
- Whole Earth Brands Implements Executive Transition in Connection with Board’s Review of Strategic Alternatives Special Committee of the Board continues to evaluate potential strategic alternatives Rajish Ohri and Jeffrey Robinson appointed as Interim
- Whole Earth Brands Retains Jefferies LLC as Financial Advisor to the Special Committee
- Whole Earth Brands Confirms Receipt of Non-Binding Proposal from Sababa Holdings FREE, LLC
- Sababa Holdings FREE, LLC 500 S Pointe Drive, Suite 240 Miami Beach, FL 33139
- Whole Earth Brands Reports First Quarter 2023 Results and Reaffirms Full Year Guidance
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.