Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Whole Earth Brands Inc - (FREE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Whole Earth Brands Inc - (NASDAQ:FREE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.67% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Whole Earth Brands Inc - is 7.07. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 68.67% from its latest reported closing price of 4.19.

The projected annual revenue for Whole Earth Brands Inc - is 579MM, an increase of 7.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whole Earth Brands Inc -. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FREE is 0.03%, a decrease of 16.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.04% to 27,468K shares. The put/call ratio of FREE is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,672K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,987K shares, representing a decrease of 11.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FREE by 46.33% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 2,150K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,476K shares, representing a decrease of 15.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FREE by 54.92% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 1,635K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,326K shares, representing an increase of 18.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FREE by 18.91% over the last quarter.

Steel Partners Holdings holds 1,571K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares, representing an increase of 46.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FREE by 115,682.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,332K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Whole Earth Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Whole Earth Brands is a global food company enabling healthier lifestyles and providing access to premium plant-based sweeteners, flavor enhancers and other foods through our diverse portfolio of trusted brands and delicious products, including Whole Earth Sweetener®, Swerve®, Pure Via®, Equal® and Canderel®. With food playing a central role in people's health and wellness, Whole Earth Brands' innovative product pipeline addresses the growing consumer demand for more dietary options, baking ingredients and taste profiles. Its world-class global distribution network is the largest provider of plant-based sweeteners in more than 100 countries with a vision to expand its portfolio to responsibly meet local preferences. It is committed to helping people enjoy life's everyday moments and the celebrations that bring people together.

