Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Water Intelligence (WTLLF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Water Intelligence (OTCPK:WTLLF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.21% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Water Intelligence is $9.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.23 to a high of $12.78. The average price target represents an increase of 95.21% from its latest reported closing price of $5.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Water Intelligence is 86MM, a decrease of 0.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Water Intelligence. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTLLF is 0.83%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 22K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WASIX - Seven Canyons Strategic Income Fund Investor Class holds 22K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares , representing a decrease of 99.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTLLF by 52.62% over the last quarter.

