Canaccord Genuity Reiterates TT Electronics (TTGPF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2025, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of TT Electronics (OTCPK:TTGPF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.95% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for TT Electronics is $2.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.81 to a high of $3.14. The average price target represents an increase of 58.95% from its latest reported closing price of $1.72 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TT Electronics is 664MM, an increase of 36.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in TT Electronics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTGPF is 0.01%, an increase of 16.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.31% to 27K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Dallas Securities holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing a decrease of 65.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTGPF by 43.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.