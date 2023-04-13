Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Synthomer (LSE:SYNT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Synthomer (LSE:SYNT) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPEU - SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 25.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYNT by 22.49% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 65K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares, representing a decrease of 281.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNT by 86.00% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 2,126K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,154K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYNT by 22.83% over the last quarter.

FSISX - Fidelity SAI International Small Cap Index Fund holds 102K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing a decrease of 8.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYNT by 28.16% over the last quarter.

VSGX - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 57K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synthomer. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 15.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYNT is 0.04%, an increase of 4.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.03% to 25,017K shares.

