Canaccord Genuity Reiterates SolGold (SLGGF) Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of SolGold (OTCPK:SLGGF) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 420.37% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for SolGold is $0.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.52 to a high of $0.77. The average price target represents an increase of 420.37% from its latest reported closing price of $0.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SolGold is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in SolGold. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLGGF is 0.16%, an increase of 3.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.59% to 75,352K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 29,593K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,366K shares , representing a decrease of 43.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLGGF by 17.59% over the last quarter.

SMQFX - Siit Emerging Markets Equity Fund - holds 17,740K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,775K shares , representing an increase of 61.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLGGF by 234.98% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 16,000K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,000K shares , representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLGGF by 11.80% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF holds 2,804K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,352K shares , representing a decrease of 19.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGGF by 23.51% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 2,266K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,988K shares , representing an increase of 12.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLGGF by 41.58% over the last quarter.

