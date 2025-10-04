Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Serica Energy (SQZZF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Serica Energy (OTCPK:SQZZF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.95% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Serica Energy is $2.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.46 to a high of $3.63. The average price target represents an increase of 60.95% from its latest reported closing price of $1.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Serica Energy is 756MM, an increase of 32.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Serica Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQZZF is 0.08%, an increase of 51.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.99% to 16,751K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 4,478K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,368K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQZZF by 16.28% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 3,383K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,941K shares , representing an increase of 13.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQZZF by 18.56% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,779K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,760K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQZZF by 25.03% over the last quarter.

IRCYX - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 861K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 850K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQZZF by 21.62% over the last quarter.

