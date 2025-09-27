Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Seplat Energy (SEPLF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Seplat Energy (OTCPK:SEPLF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.97% Upside

As of June 1, 2024, the average one-year price target for Seplat Energy is $2.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.67 to a high of $2.77. The average price target represents an increase of 5.97% from its latest reported closing price of $2.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Seplat Energy is 1,081MM, a decrease of 48.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seplat Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEPLF is 0.90%, an increase of 8.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.33% to 5,928K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 3,134K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMQFX - Siit Emerging Markets Equity Fund - holds 1,969K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,173K shares , representing a decrease of 10.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEPLF by 12.94% over the last quarter.

Global Macro Capital Opportunities Portfolio - Global Macro Capital Opportunities Portfolio holds 825K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

