Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Rockhopper Exploration (RCKHF) Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Rockhopper Exploration (OTCPK:RCKHF) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 490.04% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rockhopper Exploration is $1.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.88 to a high of $1.48. The average price target represents an increase of 490.04% from its latest reported closing price of $0.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rockhopper Exploration is 1MM, an increase of 858.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rockhopper Exploration. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCKHF is 0.01%, an increase of 45.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.35% to 1,008K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 470K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 200K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 175K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 118K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVSD - Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF holds 23K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

