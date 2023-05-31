Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Rockhopper Exploration (LSE:RKH) Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Rockhopper Exploration (LSE:RKH) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 115.98% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rockhopper Exploration is 30.34. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 115.98% from its latest reported closing price of 14.05.

The projected annual revenue for Rockhopper Exploration is 0MM, a decrease of 72.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rockhopper Exploration. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RKH is 0.01%, a decrease of 7.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 2,790K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HWSIX - Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value Fund Class I holds 2,566K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 104K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 90K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Doheny Asset Management holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

