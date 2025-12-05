Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Pets at Home Group (PAHGF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2025, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Pets at Home Group (OTCPK:PAHGF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.66% Upside

As of October 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pets at Home Group is $3.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.68 to a high of $5.74. The average price target represents an increase of 2.66% from its latest reported closing price of $3.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pets at Home Group is 1,546MM, an increase of 5.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pets at Home Group. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAHGF is 0.27%, an increase of 0.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.54% to 76,635K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 13,190K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,316K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAHGF by 10.98% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,487K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,392K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAHGF by 8.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,557K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,487K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAHGF by 10.62% over the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 5,988K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,436K shares , representing an increase of 76.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAHGF by 431.96% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,087K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,078K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAHGF by 13.34% over the last quarter.

