Canaccord Genuity Reiterates PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Buy Recommendation

May 09, 2023 — 11:18 am EDT

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.83% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for PayPal Holdings is 101.83. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 34.83% from its latest reported closing price of 75.52.

The projected annual revenue for PayPal Holdings is 30,654MM, an increase of 11.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3163 funds or institutions reporting positions in PayPal Holdings. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYPL is 0.51%, a decrease of 10.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 906,747K shares. PYPL / PayPal Holdings Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of PYPL is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PYPL / PayPal Holdings Inc Shares Held by Institutions

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,601K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,497K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 23.35% over the last quarter.

Comprehensive Financial Management holds 29,762K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,772K shares, representing a decrease of 6.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 4.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,354K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,216K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 23.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 20,712K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,684K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 23.40% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 17,134K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,339K shares, representing an increase of 33.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 16.23% over the last quarter.

PayPal Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make [nancial services and commerce more convenient, a ordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 375 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy.

