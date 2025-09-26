Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Pantheon Resources (PTHRF) Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Pantheon Resources (OTCPK:PTHRF) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 115.97% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pantheon Resources is $0.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.74 to a high of $1.05. The average price target represents an increase of 115.97% from its latest reported closing price of $0.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pantheon Resources is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pantheon Resources. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTHRF is 0.03%, an increase of 46.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 175.26% to 2,898K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,737K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares , representing an increase of 94.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTHRF by 707.37% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 491K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing an increase of 34.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTHRF by 6.59% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 236K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares , representing an increase of 8.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTHRF by 57.15% over the last quarter.

BIP Wealth holds 142K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 121K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares , representing an increase of 30.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTHRF by 38.06% over the last quarter.

