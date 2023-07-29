Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Pantheon Resources (LSE:PANR) Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Pantheon Resources (LSE:PANR) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 671.87% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pantheon Resources is 83.98. The forecasts range from a low of 0.00 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 671.87% from its latest reported closing price of 10.88.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pantheon Resources is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pantheon Resources. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PANR is 0.01%, a decrease of 36.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 9,822K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,694K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,657K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANR by 62.56% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 3,132K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,227K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANR by 61.85% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 1,009K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 695K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEUR - iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF holds 380K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANR by 63.93% over the last quarter.

See all Pantheon Resources regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.