Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Pantheon Resources (LSE:PANR) Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Pantheon Resources (LSE:PANR) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 414.00% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pantheon Resources is 87.38. The forecasts range from a low of 0.00 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 414.00% from its latest reported closing price of 17.00.

The projected annual revenue for Pantheon Resources is 2MM, an increase of 277.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pantheon Resources. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 22.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PANR is 0.02%, a decrease of 13.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.10% to 9,856K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,657K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,621K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANR by 54.96% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 3,227K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,084K shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANR by 53.50% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 1,009K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 898K shares, representing an increase of 10.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANR by 50.97% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 695K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 866K shares, representing a decrease of 24.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANR by 67.12% over the last quarter.

IEUR - iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF holds 366K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANR by 55.79% over the last quarter.

