Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Pagaya Technologies Ltd - (PGY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Pagaya Technologies Ltd - (NASDAQ:PGY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 144.66% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pagaya Technologies Ltd - is 2.11. The forecasts range from a low of 1.36 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 144.66% from its latest reported closing price of 0.86.

The projected annual revenue for Pagaya Technologies Ltd - is 703MM, a decrease of 8.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pagaya Technologies Ltd -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGY is 0.52%, a decrease of 23.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.76% to 220,125K shares. The put/call ratio of PGY is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viola Ventures V.C. Management 4 holds 98,109K shares representing 13.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 43,631K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,001K shares, representing a decrease of 44.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 57.70% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 42,716K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,002K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 16.52% over the last quarter.

EJF Capital holds 15,712K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,862K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 7,571K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

