Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Pagaya Technologies Ltd - (PGY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Pagaya Technologies Ltd - (NASDAQ:PGY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 133.34% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pagaya Technologies Ltd - is $2.13. The forecasts range from a low of $1.36 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 133.34% from its latest reported closing price of $0.91.

The projected annual revenue for Pagaya Technologies Ltd - is $703MM, a decrease of 6.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 224K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing a decrease of 25.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 93.13% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Alpine Global Management holds 74K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Belvedere Trading holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Citigroup holds 265K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

