Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Oxford Metrics (LSE:OMG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 9, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Oxford Metrics (LSE:OMG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.50% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oxford Metrics is 145.35. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 42.50% from its latest reported closing price of 102.00.

The projected annual revenue for Oxford Metrics is 38MM, an increase of 31.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

Oxford Metrics Maintains 2.45% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.45%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oxford Metrics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMG is 0.34%, a decrease of 18.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.37% to 1,304K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TISVX - Transamerica International Small Cap Value I holds 897K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 907K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMG by 11.09% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Equity Trust holds 140K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GGLCX - Gabelli International Small Cap Fund Class C holds 100K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 97K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust holds 40K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

