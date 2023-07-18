Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.45% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is 337.79. The forecasts range from a low of 226.24 to a high of $436.80. The average price target represents an increase of 51.45% from its latest reported closing price of 223.03.

The projected annual revenue for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is 46MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -17.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 12.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDGL is 0.30%, a decrease of 17.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 14,649K shares. The put/call ratio of MDGL is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 1,667K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 16.87% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,545K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 651K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 732K shares, representing a decrease of 12.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 22.00% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 542K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 517K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing an increase of 75.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 340,866.10% over the last quarter.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Background Information

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics that target a specific thyroid hormone pathway in the liver, which is a key regulatory mechanism common to a spectrum of cardio-metabolic and fatty liver diseases with high unmet medical need. Madrigal recognizes that compounds with greater selectivity for thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-ß and liver uptake has the greatest potential to overcome challenges faced by prior, less selective compounds and deliver the full therapeutic potential of THR-ß agonism. The Company believes that resmetirom, its lead product candidate, is the first orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, truly ß-selective THR agonist.

