Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.51% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is 322.15. The forecasts range from a low of 195.94 to a high of $434.70. The average price target represents an increase of 7.51% from its latest reported closing price of 299.65.

The projected annual revenue for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is 46MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -17.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 21.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDGL is 0.37%, an increase of 169.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.64% to 14,745K shares. The put/call ratio of MDGL is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 1,660K shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,535K shares, representing an increase of 7.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 290.68% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,545K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,499K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 322.08% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 1,019K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 721K shares, representing an increase of 29.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 437.19% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 732K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 331K shares, representing an increase of 54.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 855.48% over the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 517K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing an increase of 75.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 340,866.10% over the last quarter.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics that target a specific thyroid hormone pathway in the liver, which is a key regulatory mechanism common to a spectrum of cardio-metabolic and fatty liver diseases with high unmet medical need. Madrigal recognizes that compounds with greater selectivity for thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-ß and liver uptake has the greatest potential to overcome challenges faced by prior, less selective compounds and deliver the full therapeutic potential of THR-ß agonism. The Company believes that resmetirom, its lead product candidate, is the first orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, truly ß-selective THR agonist.

