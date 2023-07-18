Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Lion Electric Co (LEV) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Lion Electric Co (NYSE:LEV) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.19% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lion Electric Co is 4.11. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 80.19% from its latest reported closing price of 2.28.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lion Electric Co is 332MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lion Electric Co. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 9.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEV is 0.18%, a decrease of 74.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 95,731K shares. The put/call ratio of LEV is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Power Corp of Canada holds 77,144K shares representing 34.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,197K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,111K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEV by 19.59% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 4,951K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,078K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEV by 12.63% over the last quarter.

Richelieu Gestion holds 1,624K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,212K shares, representing an increase of 25.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEV by 22.79% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 1,604K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,744K shares, representing a decrease of 8.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEV by 26.36% over the last quarter.

Lion Electric Co Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Lion Electric Company designs and manufactures zero-emission vehicles. The Company offers all-electric school buses, minibus for special needs, and urban trucks. Lion Electric serves customers in North America.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.