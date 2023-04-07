Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Kooth (LON:KOO) Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Kooth (LON:KOO) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 58.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOO by 40.63% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kooth. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOO is 0.00%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 3K shares.

