Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.71% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kitwave Group is 397.80. The forecasts range from a low of 393.90 to a high of $409.50. The average price target represents an increase of 45.71% from its latest reported closing price of 273.00.

The projected annual revenue for Kitwave Group is 576MM, an increase of 14.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

Kitwave Group Maintains 3.39% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.39%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HAOSX - Harbor Overseas Fund Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSEAX - SIIT Screened World Equity Ex-US Fund - holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 76.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KITW by 482.01% over the last quarter.

