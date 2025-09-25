Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Kingfisher plc - Depositary Receipt (KGFHY) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2025, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Kingfisher plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:KGFHY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.61% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kingfisher plc - Depositary Receipt is $7.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.43 to a high of $11.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.61% from its latest reported closing price of $6.57 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kingfisher plc - Depositary Receipt is 13,563MM, an increase of 5.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kingfisher plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KGFHY is 0.11%, an increase of 9.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.97% to 1,319K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BINV - Brandes International ETF holds 424K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares , representing an increase of 16.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGFHY by 5.48% over the last quarter.

Great Lakes Advisors holds 393K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares , representing an increase of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGFHY by 53.17% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 227K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares , representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGFHY by 7.70% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 79K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares , representing a decrease of 52.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGFHY by 25.64% over the last quarter.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA holds 64K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares , representing an increase of 16.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGFHY by 24.26% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.