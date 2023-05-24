Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Kainos Group (LSE:KNOS) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Kainos Group (LSE:KNOS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.97% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kainos Group is 1,562.98. The forecasts range from a low of 1,212.00 to a high of $2,100.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.97% from its latest reported closing price of 1,292.00.

The projected annual revenue for Kainos Group is 421MM, an increase of 12.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

Kainos Group Maintains 1.77% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.77%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kainos Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNOS is 0.11%, a decrease of 6.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.13% to 9,755K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,586K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,104K shares, representing a decrease of 14.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNOS by 5.93% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,214K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 746K shares, representing an increase of 38.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNOS by 77.87% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 706K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares, representing an increase of 40.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNOS by 85.76% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 476K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNOS by 6.35% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 440K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 437K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNOS by 6.55% over the last quarter.

