Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Jet2 (LON:JET2) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Jet2 (LON:JET2) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.59% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jet2 is $1,638.23. The forecasts range from a low of $1,116.05 to a high of $2,079.00. The average price target represents an increase of 27.59% from its latest reported closing price of $1,284.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jet2. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JET2 is 0.22%, an increase of 17.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.37% to 14,500K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 5,607K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,958K shares, representing a decrease of 6.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JET2 by 34.16% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,678K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,717K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JET2 by 30.64% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 1,412K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331K shares, representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JET2 by 47.45% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 834K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 826K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JET2 by 29.16% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 814K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

