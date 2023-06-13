Canaccord Genuity Reiterates IGas Energy (LSE:IGAS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 12, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of IGas Energy (LSE:IGAS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 278.39% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for IGas Energy is 58.65. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 278.39% from its latest reported closing price of 15.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for IGas Energy is 49MM, a decrease of 17.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in IGas Energy. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGAS is 0.00%, an increase of 73.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.94% to 62K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 62K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.