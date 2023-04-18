Canaccord Genuity Reiterates IGas Energy (LSE:IGAS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of IGas Energy (LSE:IGAS) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 62K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 34.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGAS by 52.98% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in IGas Energy. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGAS is 0.00%, a decrease of 36.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.02% to 69K shares.

See all IGas Energy regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.