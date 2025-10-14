Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Hochschild Mining (HCHDF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Hochschild Mining (OTCPK:HCHDF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.66% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hochschild Mining is $4.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.70 to a high of $5.49. The average price target represents an increase of 95.66% from its latest reported closing price of $2.31 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hochschild Mining is 782MM, a decrease of 27.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hochschild Mining. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCHDF is 0.12%, an increase of 45.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 78.28% to 1,916K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 1,380K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,430K shares , representing a decrease of 438.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCHDF by 82.92% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 274K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares , representing a decrease of 208.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCHDF by 69.30% over the last quarter.

DRESX - Driehaus Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth Fund holds 157K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 59K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares , representing a decrease of 52.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCHDF by 41.61% over the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.