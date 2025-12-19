Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Harbour Energy (PMOIF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Harbour Energy (OTCPK:PMOIF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.75% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Harbour Energy is $3.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.64 to a high of $4.94. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.75% from its latest reported closing price of $3.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Harbour Energy is 6,176MM, a decrease of 35.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harbour Energy. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 15.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMOIF is 0.15%, an increase of 9.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.07% to 61,519K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,075K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,815K shares , representing a decrease of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMOIF by 9.58% over the last quarter.

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 7,532K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 6,229K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,515K shares , representing an increase of 27.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMOIF by 17.73% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,031K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,551K shares , representing a decrease of 10.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMOIF by 21.11% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,150K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,107K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMOIF by 22.88% over the last quarter.

