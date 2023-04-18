Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AQRNX - AQR Multi-Asset Fund Class N holds 30K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - International Small-Cap Portfolio Class I holds 398K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 389K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBR by 32.28% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 115K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing an increase of 27.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBR by 3.68% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 876K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GSEQX - Goldman Sachs Multi-Manager Global Equity Fund Class R6 Shares holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 19.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBR by 21.76% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harbour Energy. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 10.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBR is 0.11%, a decrease of 26.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.34% to 52,567K shares.

