Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LSE:GKP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LSE:GKP) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 91K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA International Core Equity Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 72K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKP by 11.28% over the last quarter.

SSEAX - SIIT Screened World Equity Ex-US Fund - holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWUS - iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF holds 28K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKP by 9.21% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gulf Keystone Petroleum. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GKP is 0.06%, a decrease of 12.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.86% to 13,266K shares.

See all Gulf Keystone Petroleum regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.