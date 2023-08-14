Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Geopark (GPRK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Geopark (NYSE:GPRK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.20% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Geopark is 17.51. The forecasts range from a low of 12.62 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 73.20% from its latest reported closing price of 10.11.

The projected annual revenue for Geopark is 975MM, an increase of 14.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geopark. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 5.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPRK is 0.48%, a decrease of 22.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.98% to 26,857K shares. The put/call ratio of GPRK is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 7,457K shares representing 12.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,032K shares, representing a decrease of 7.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 40.40% over the last quarter.

Compass Group holds 6,867K shares representing 11.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,978K shares, representing a decrease of 16.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 5.79% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,124K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,021K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 1,704K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,837K shares, representing a decrease of 7.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 74.66% over the last quarter.

Westwood Global Investments holds 986K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 959K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 19.26% over the last quarter.

Geopark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GeoPark is a Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with oil and gas assets and growth platforms in Colombia, Perú, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Ecuador.

Additional reading:

