Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Future (LSE:FUTR) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Future (LSE:FUTR) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 147.21% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Future is 2,154.40. The forecasts range from a low of 1,164.53 to a high of $4,293.45. The average price target represents an increase of 147.21% from its latest reported closing price of 871.50.

The projected annual revenue for Future is 825MM, a decrease of 0.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.53.

Future Maintains 0.39% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.39%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Future. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUTR is 0.28%, a decrease of 22.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.51% to 11,092K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,503K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,505K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUTR by 13.04% over the last quarter.

JDIBX - John Hancock Disciplined Value International Fund holds 1,020K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 777K shares, representing an increase of 23.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUTR by 40.46% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 1,000K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 865K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUTR by 8.19% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 637K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

