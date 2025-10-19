Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Fresnillo (FNLPF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Fresnillo (OTCPK:FNLPF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 205.36% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fresnillo is $21.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.03 to a high of $38.49. The average price target represents an increase of 205.36% from its latest reported closing price of $7.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fresnillo is 2,723MM, a decrease of 30.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fresnillo. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 7.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNLPF is 0.32%, an increase of 19.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 44,107K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 6,076K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,116K shares , representing a decrease of 17.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNLPF by 35.82% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 5,446K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 5,158K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,355K shares , representing an increase of 15.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNLPF by 23.22% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 4,101K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,591K shares , representing a decrease of 11.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNLPF by 41.06% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,670K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,689K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNLPF by 27.00% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

