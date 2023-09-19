Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Five9 (FIVN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.91% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Five9 is 90.29. The forecasts range from a low of 61.61 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 40.91% from its latest reported closing price of 64.08.

The projected annual revenue for Five9 is 919MM, an increase of 8.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 694 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five9. This is a decrease of 46 owner(s) or 6.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIVN is 0.40%, an increase of 2.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.45% to 80,414K shares. The put/call ratio of FIVN is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pictet Asset Management holds 4,077K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,856K shares, representing an increase of 5.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVN by 96.50% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,919K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,589K shares, representing an increase of 8.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVN by 21.12% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 2,556K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,577K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVN by 4.27% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,502K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,195K shares, representing an increase of 12.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVN by 23.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,203K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,183K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVN by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Five9 Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of customer engagements annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to help customers reimagine their customer experience. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps increase agent and supervisor productivity, connects the contact center to the business, and ultimately deliver tangible business results including increased revenue and enhanced customer trust and loyalty.

