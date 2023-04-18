Canaccord Genuity Reiterates EnQuest (LSE:ENQ) Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of EnQuest (LSE:ENQ) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 516K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 25.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENQ by 24.98% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional International Core Equity Fund Standard Class holds 228K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 2,976K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,883K shares, representing an increase of 36.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENQ by 24.34% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 12,241K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,457K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENQ by 28.56% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in EnQuest. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENQ is 0.05%, a decrease of 22.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.26% to 105,848K shares.

