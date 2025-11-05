Canaccord Genuity Reiterates dotdigital Group (DOTDF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of dotdigital Group (OTCPK:DOTDF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.93% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for dotdigital Group is $1.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.07 to a high of $1.84. The average price target represents an increase of 16.93% from its latest reported closing price of $1.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for dotdigital Group is 74MM, a decrease of 11.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in dotdigital Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOTDF is 0.05%, an increase of 19.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.95% to 3,006K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 741K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 784K shares , representing a decrease of 5.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOTDF by 19.84% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 572K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 582K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOTDF by 27.57% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 452K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares , representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOTDF by 20.42% over the last quarter.

GPRIX - Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund Institutional Class holds 321K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares , representing a decrease of 23.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOTDF by 12.23% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 258K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 246K shares , representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOTDF by 14.82% over the last quarter.

