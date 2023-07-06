Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Clever Leaves Holdings (CLVR) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 6, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ:CLVR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 272.77% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clever Leaves Holdings is 0.82. The forecasts range from a low of 0.81 to a high of $0.84. The average price target represents an increase of 272.77% from its latest reported closing price of 0.22.

The projected annual revenue for Clever Leaves Holdings is 36MM, an increase of 112.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clever Leaves Holdings. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 13.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLVR is 0.02%, an increase of 20.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.51% to 8,100K shares. The put/call ratio of CLVR is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 1,928K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,669K shares, representing a decrease of 38.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLVR by 22.41% over the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 1,065K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,006K shares, representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLVR by 44.91% over the last quarter.

YOLO - AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF holds 1,065K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,006K shares, representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLVR by 68.89% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 586K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares, representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLVR by 24.15% over the last quarter.

Walleye Capital holds 498K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clever Leaves Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clever Leaves is a multi-national cannabis company with a mission to operate in compliance with federal and state laws and with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and pharmaceutical-grade processing as the cornerstones of its global cannabinoid business. With operations and investments in Canada, Colombia, Germany, Portugal, and the United States, Clever Leaves has created an effective distribution network and global footprint, with a foundation built upon capital efficiency and rapid growth. Clever Leaves aims to be one of the industry's leading global cannabinoid companies recognized for its principles, people, and performance while fostering a healthier global community.

