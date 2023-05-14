Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Clarkson (LSE:CKN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Clarkson (LSE:CKN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.36% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clarkson is 4,503.30. The forecasts range from a low of 3,585.50 to a high of $5,250.00. The average price target represents an increase of 50.36% from its latest reported closing price of 2,995.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Clarkson is 592MM, a decrease of 1.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.27.

Clarkson Maintains 3.11% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.11%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clarkson. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CKN is 0.33%, an increase of 6.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.81% to 5,210K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 1,010K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043K shares, representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CKN by 0.16% over the last quarter.

XFBRX - Mid Cap Portfolio Investor Class holds 482K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares, representing a decrease of 15.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CKN by 6.40% over the last quarter.

FSCOX - Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 314K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 346K shares, representing a decrease of 10.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CKN by 1.04% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 312K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares, representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CKN by 2.10% over the last quarter.

AEDAX - INVESCO European Growth Fund holds 271K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 304K shares, representing a decrease of 12.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CKN by 2.09% over the last quarter.

See all Clarkson regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.