Stocks

Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Central Asia Metals (LSE:CAML) Buy Recommendation

April 13, 2023 — 05:50 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Central Asia Metals (LSE:CAML) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GB:CAML / Central Asia Metals PLC Shares Held by Institutions

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent International Allocation Portfolio holds 37K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 701K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 724K shares, representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAML by 5.76% over the last quarter.

DTH - WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund N holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 74K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 14.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAML by 5.79% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA International Core Equity Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Asia Metals. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAML is 0.11%, a decrease of 20.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.46% to 21,325K shares.

See all Central Asia Metals regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.