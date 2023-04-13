Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Central Asia Metals (LSE:CAML) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Central Asia Metals (LSE:CAML) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent International Allocation Portfolio holds 37K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 701K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 724K shares, representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAML by 5.76% over the last quarter.

DTH - WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund N holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 74K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 14.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAML by 5.79% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA International Core Equity Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Asia Metals. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAML is 0.11%, a decrease of 20.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.46% to 21,325K shares.

