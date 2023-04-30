Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Castings (LSE:CGS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Castings (LSE:CGS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.46% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Castings is 491.13. The forecasts range from a low of 437.33 to a high of $556.50. The average price target represents an increase of 33.46% from its latest reported closing price of 368.00.

The projected annual revenue for Castings is 202MM, an increase of 22.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

Castings Maintains 4.46% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.46%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Castings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGS is 0.01%, an increase of 2.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 743K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 470K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 172K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 62K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 13K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

