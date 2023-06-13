Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Capital (LSE:CAPD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 12, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Capital (LSE:CAPD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.83% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capital is 161.77. The forecasts range from a low of 146.45 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 57.83% from its latest reported closing price of 102.50.

The projected annual revenue for Capital is 329MM, an increase of 13.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAPD is 0.29%, a decrease of 11.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 9,890K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 8,685K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USERX - Gold and Precious Metals Fund holds 575K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 167K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WLCTX - Wilshire International Equity Fund Investment Class holds 77K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAPD by 2.43% over the last quarter.

CRNSX - CATHOLIC RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL SMALL-CAP FUND Institutional Shares holds 77K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAPD by 15.31% over the last quarter.

