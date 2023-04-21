Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Capital (LSE:CAPD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Capital (LSE:CAPD) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 54K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 40K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 23.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAPD by 8.20% over the last quarter.

USERX - Gold and Precious Metals Fund holds 575K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAPD is 0.32%, an increase of 10.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 9,891K shares.

See all Capital regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

