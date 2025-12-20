Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Capita (CTAGF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Capita (OTCPK:CTAGF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capita. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTAGF is 0.03%, an increase of 59.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.92% to 6K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares , representing a decrease of 1,400.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTAGF by 63.53% over the last quarter.

