Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Cairn Energy (LSE:CNE) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Cairn Energy (LSE:CNE) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 149K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 29.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNE by 13.02% over the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 170K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 342K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares, representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNE by 11.82% over the last quarter.

GARTX - Goldman Sachs Absolute Return Tracker Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 635.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNE by 83.47% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cairn Energy. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNE is 0.17%, an increase of 23.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.36% to 29,867K shares.

