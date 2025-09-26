Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Braemar (BSEAF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Braemar (OTCPK:BSEAF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.73% Upside

As of April 25, 2025, the average one-year price target for Braemar is $4.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.13 to a high of $5.54. The average price target represents an increase of 16.73% from its latest reported closing price of $3.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Braemar is 123MM, a decrease of 13.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Braemar. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSEAF is 0.02%, an increase of 3.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 538K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KINETICS PORTFOLIOS TRUST - Kinetics Small Cap Portfolio holds 190K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Small Cap Value Portfolio Class IB holds 133K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares , representing a decrease of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSEAF by 8.69% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 84K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 72K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 12K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

